He threatened to ‘finish me’ - A lady who was reportedly impregnated by renowned bishop MICHAEL WANDERI cries out (VIDEO)







Thursday, October 24, 2024 - A young lady claims that renowned Bishop Michael Wanderi of Christian Foundation Fellowship Church (CFF) took advantage of her after she approached him begging for a job.

The rogue man of God is alleged to have forced himself on the lady, resulting in the birth of a baby boy.





When she threatened to take legal action against him, he allegedly vowed to ‘finish her’.

“He threatened to chop off my neck and said he was well-connected,” the victim tearfully said.

She sought the help of a popular Tiktoker to seek justice.

Watch the video.





A Young Lady Who Was Reportedly Impregnated by Renowned Bishop Michael Wanderi Claims He Threatened to Kill Her pic.twitter.com/bcyxbtGGuf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 24, 2024

