Unmasked: Impeached Kericho Governor ERIC MUTAI’s girlfriend, VALERIE AKINYI, who helps him to hide money stolen from the County coffers (PHOTO).





Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Impeached Kericho Governor Eric Mutai has been accused of stealing money from the county coffers with the help of his girlfriend identified as Valerie Akinyi.

Reports indicate that Valerie helps the governor to hide the looted money.

She also holds a senior position in the county.

Mutai is among the most corrupt governors.

In June this year, the Senate watchdog committee put Eric Mutai on the spot over the expenditure of Sh425.6 million meant for payment of pending bills by his administration.

Mutai was pressed to explain why his administration only spent Sh341.5 million to pay suppliers and contractors.

This is despite the county assembly having approved Sh425.6 million for settlement of the pending bills.

He was also questioned over irregular expenditure on workshops and retreats.

Mutai was impeached on Wednesday after 31 Members of the County Assembly who debated his ouster motion unanimously voted in support.

The impeachment stems from allegations of gross constitutional violations, abuse of office, and misuse of public resources.

