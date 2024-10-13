RAILA will not be on the ballot in 2027 but will support RUTO - Energy CS OPIYO WANDAYI drops a bombshell





Sunday, October 13, 2024 - President William Ruto's 2027 re-election bid could be already secured.

This is after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM pledged to support the president until 2032.

Speaking in Kericho County, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, who is also Raila’s confidant, gave a strong indication that ODM may not field a presidential candidate in 2027 but will support Ruto.

According to Wandayi, ODM is committed to its recent decision to support the Kenya Kwanza government which will be sustained even beyond the 2027 elections.

Wandayi, speaking in Swahili (translated), stated: "I am confident that our political relationship will last well beyond the next (2027) elections.

“We are fully aligned with His Excellency President William Ruto. This is no guesswork.

“We are firmly in government, and the government is stable. There is no worry at all.

“It is your responsibility, along with ours, to protect the government and support His Excellency the President to continue leading the country, even after the next election.

"As for us in Siaya, Nyanza, when we decide, we stand firm. So, we have decided to stand with the President. Even if you hear some noise, don't worry—it's just small noise. Don't be concerned at all."

The CS proceeded to give further insight into why ODM decided to work with Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

"You are well aware that I was firmly in the Opposition. But the country is more important than any individual or any party. That is why when President William Ruto invited us into his fold, I accepted the offer very fast," he stated.

The CS claimed that Raila’s political support base has embraced the President and will therefore back his bid for another term.

