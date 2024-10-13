RAILA ODINGA hits his friend RUTO below the belt over killing and maiming of unarmed Gen Zs during the June-July protests





Sunday, October 13, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has blasted President William Ruto for doing very little to get justice for the victims of Gen Z protests.

Speaking in Mombasa during the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Executive Committee presser yesterday, Raila appealed to Ruto to take action against police officers who injured and killed several anti-government protesters in June and July this year.

He faulted Ruto’s administration for failing to take necessary action against the rogue officers.

According to Raila, the demonstrators were injured while exercising their rights to assemble and picket.

“This year, demonstrations were also held, our youths came out in numbers to demand their rights, people were killed by officers who openly shot at our youths, and we condemn the police brutality. We want progress in our nation but we must condemn the actions of brutality,” Raila commented.

“We called for a lasting solution so that all Kenyans can be united. We say that justice must be allowed to take its course on the culprits of police brutality during mass protests that ended up in the killing of innocent Kenyans,” Raila added.

According to the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), the police killed at least 60 Gen Z protesters, who were demonstrating against the punitive Finance Bill 2024 and maimed over 400.

The Kenyan DAILY POST