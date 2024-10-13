RAILA ODINGA hits his friend RUTO below the belt over killing and maiming of unarmed Gen Zs during the June-July protests

Sunday, October 13, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has blasted President William Ruto for doing very little to get justice for the victims of Gen Z protests.
Speaking in Mombasa during the
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Executive Committee presser
yesterday, Raila appealed to Ruto to take action against police officers who
injured and killed several anti-government protesters in June and July this
year.
He faulted Ruto’s administration
for failing to take necessary action against the rogue officers.
According to Raila, the
demonstrators were injured while exercising their rights to assemble and
picket.
“This year, demonstrations were
also held, our youths came out in numbers to demand their rights, people were
killed by officers who openly shot at our youths, and we condemn the police
brutality. We want progress in our nation but we must condemn the actions of
brutality,” Raila commented.
“We called for a lasting
solution so that all Kenyans can be united. We say that justice must be allowed
to take its course on the culprits of police brutality during mass protests
that ended up in the killing of innocent Kenyans,” Raila added.
According to the Kenya Human
Rights Commission (KHRC), the police killed at least 60 Gen Z protesters, who
were demonstrating against the punitive Finance Bill 2024 and maimed over 400.
