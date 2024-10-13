GACHAGUA writes to CJ MARTHA KOOME in desperate attempt to block his impending impeachment as reality of the matter sinks in





Sunday, October 13, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a last-minute desperate legal push to halt his impending impeachment by the Senate.

In a letter to Chief Justice Martha Koome, Gachagua, through his lawyers, urged the Chief Justice to set up an urgent hearing of the case before Tuesday, ahead of the Senate's proceedings slated for Wednesday, October 16.

Gachagua's legal team is pushing for the empaneling of a bench by Chief Justice Martha Koome to hear the petition.

They argue that without immediate intervention, the Senate will proceed with the impeachment process, rendering any further legal challenges moot.

The lawyers pressed for urgency, stating that "the substratum of the petitions will cease to exist" once the Senate begins its proceedings.

But that’s not all. Despite writing to CJ Koome, Gachagua also filed a fresh petition to the High Court seeking to block the Senate from considering the National Assembly's resolution to remove him from office.

