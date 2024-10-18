PREZZO reveals that he was admitted in the ICU for a week after overdosing on c0ca!ne.





Friday, October 18, 2024 - Veteran rapper Jackson Ngechu, popularly known as CMB Prezzo, has candidly discussed the challenges he faced with fame and its impact on his life.

In a revealing statement, Prezzo acknowledged his past drug use, including occasional marijuana and former use of c0ca!ne, known colloquially as “yayo.”

He admits to having struggled with addiction but credits his strong mindset for avoiding rehabilitation.

“I’ve done drugs before, but one thing I thank my God for is that I’ve never been to a rehab center,” he said.

He emphasized that he managed to control his drug use and maintain his responsibilities, even participating in “Big Brother Africa” in 2012 while remaining composed.

Besides substance abuse, the celebrated rapper has also grappled with personal turmoil, particularly following the collapse of his marriage to Daisy Kiplagat in 2012.

Their marriage, which he regrets spending Ksh 4.5 million on, ended after accusations of violence, drug use, and infidelity were made public.

The fallout contributed to a period of depression for Prezzo, highlighting the heavy toll that fame can take on personal relationships.

“I was shot in the head at close range (by thugs) but I am still here. I overdosed on c0ca!ne and was in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Nairobi Hospital for a week, but I am still here.





"I got stabbed in the back while studying in Canada, but I am still here.





"When I sit back and ask myself why is God giving me all these opportunities, I believe that God put me here for a reason,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.