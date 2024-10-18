Arbantone artist TIPSY GEE reveals that he has earned Ksh 5 million over the past six months through music.

Friday,
October 18, 2024 - Fast-rising Arbantone artist Tipsy Gee has disclosed that he has
earned approximately Ksh 5 million over the past six months from the
entertainment industry.
The “Finish Kumalo” hitmaker shared his
success during a recent interview with YouTuber Commentator 254, emphasizing
the lucrative nature of the music business since his rise to fame in October
last year.
Tipsy Gee credited his financial success to
numerous high school tours, club appearances, concerts, and YouTube earnings.
He revealed that he has performed at about 18
high schools, charging an average of Ksh 150,000 per tour, amounting to around
Ksh 2.7 million in just three months.
Additionally, his club and show appearances
have been a significant source of income, although he doesn’t have a fixed
rate, instead adjusting his charges based on factors like the club’s location
and his fanbase there.
The young
artist noted that he is booked almost every weekend, which underscores the
financial potential in the music industry for those who manage their careers
effectively.
Despite
being open about his success, Tipsy Gee expressed reluctance to discuss his
finances in detail, citing concerns about the reactions of some online users.

