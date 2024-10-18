Arbantone artist TIPSY GEE reveals that he has earned Ksh 5 million over the past six months through music.





Friday, October 18, 2024 - Fast-rising Arbantone artist Tipsy Gee has disclosed that he has earned approximately Ksh 5 million over the past six months from the entertainment industry.

The “Finish Kumalo” hitmaker shared his success during a recent interview with YouTuber Commentator 254, emphasizing the lucrative nature of the music business since his rise to fame in October last year.

Tipsy Gee credited his financial success to numerous high school tours, club appearances, concerts, and YouTube earnings.

He revealed that he has performed at about 18 high schools, charging an average of Ksh 150,000 per tour, amounting to around Ksh 2.7 million in just three months.

Additionally, his club and show appearances have been a significant source of income, although he doesn’t have a fixed rate, instead adjusting his charges based on factors like the club’s location and his fanbase there.

The young artist noted that he is booked almost every weekend, which underscores the financial potential in the music industry for those who manage their careers effectively.

Despite being open about his success, Tipsy Gee expressed reluctance to discuss his finances in detail, citing concerns about the reactions of some online users.

