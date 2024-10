Friday, October 18, 2024 - Nigerian man, Ovoderie Stephen, a.k.a Otele, is set to marry two women on the same day in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to the invite, Otele will be getting married to Iruoghene Friday and Ufuoma Godwin, on Sunday, October 27 in Uzere kingdom.

The traditional wedding ceremonies will be held on October 25 and 26 in the brides' villages.







The Kenyan DAILY POST.