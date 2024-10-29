PHOTO of the multi-million mansion that a Kalenjin Engineer accused of defrauding Bomet County Ksh 1.6 billion has built - He fled after EACC officials raided his residence.

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 - EACC detectives have seized 121 counterfeit ‘official’ stamps from Bomet Roads Engineer Victor Kipkemoi Cheruiyot, who is implicated in a Ksh 1.6 billion fraud scheme involving senior officials from the Bomet County Government.
Cheruiyot, who
fled during the EACC’s search operation, had transformed his home into an
elaborate hub for producing fake documentation used to secure fraudulent
payments for non-existent construction projects, reportedly in collusion with
County Executive Committee (CEC) members and chief officers arrested on
Thursday.
Detectives discovered an array of procurement
and payment documents in his residence, including ‘approved’ contracts, bid
documents pending signatures, local purchase orders, unused payment vouchers
and procurement requisitions - all suspected forgeries intended to facilitate
illicit payments.
Under investigation for conflict of interest, unexplained wealth, and the fraudulent acquisition of public property, Cheruiyot is linked to multiple companies, including Hamron Logistics Ltd, Wincheru Construction Ltd, and Vird Building & Construction Ltd, all beneficiaries of lucrative tenders from the Bomet County Government.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
