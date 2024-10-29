SHOCK as Kakamega lady JANE ANYANJE (Pictured) is murdered and her body stashed in a sack - She was last seen leaving home for a crusade.





Tuesday, October 29, 2024 - Police have launched investigations into the brutal murder of Jane Anyanje Oyera, a middle-aged lady who went missing in August before her body was found in a morgue.

Jane left for a crusade two months ago and never returned home.

Reports indicate that she was found murdered and her body stashed in a sack.

Her killers dropped the body near a river.

The body was collected and taken to the morgue, where her family members positively identified it recently after desperately searching for her for nearly two months.

Jane’s murder comes amid rising cases of femicide in the country.

Hardly a week passes before a body of a woman is found dumped, even as the government remains silent on the rising femicide cases.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.