Cry for justice as a popular political activist is murdered and his death disguised as a hit-and-run accident after leading MCAs to oust Nyamira County Assembly Speaker from office over corruption.





Tuesday, October 29, 2024 - Two Members of Parliament and a former MP from Nyamira County have publicly criticized local security agencies for delays in apprehending those responsible for the death of Charles Ondieki Kinanga, a human rights and political activist known as "Provincial", who was killed four weeks ago.

Speaking at Ondieki’s burial in Nsicha village, Borabu, North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko, and Borabu MP Patrick Osero, along with former MP Ben Momanyi, rejected the police claim that Ondieki’s death was due to a hit-and-run involving a motorbike.

Nyamoko maintained that Ondieki’s murder was politically motivated, and insisted that the assailants, allegedly responsible for torching Bomwagamo Ward MCA Julius Nyangana’s home should face justice.

Osero urged the immediate arrest of all politicians allegedly involved in orchestrating and funding the attack on Ondieki, warning that failure to act could lead to demands for some police bosses to vacate the county.

Ondieki led MCAs in ousting Nyamira County Assembly Speaker Enock Okero from office over corruption and gross misconduct.

Okero was pelted with stones while attempting to “forcefully” enter his office after he was impeached.

Police were forced to fire shots into the air and lob teargas to control the situation.

Ondieki, who was among the people who chased the speaker away, died several days later under mysterious circumstances after the incident.









