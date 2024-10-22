PETER SALASYA criticizes RUTO and his government over misplaced priorities after the impeachment of GACHAGUA

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has questioned President William Ruto’s priorities.
Speaking during an event in
Bukhalalire, Busia County, Salasya slammed Ruto and Kenya Kwanza lawmakers over
what he described as misplaced priorities while referring to the impeachment of
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
He expressed his opinion that
Kenya is currently facing other critical issues that need to be looked at
instead of the country committing too much time to matters that will not
elevate the plight of the common mwananchi.
While making his remarks,
Salasya asked Ruto to divert his energy on service delivery instead of
resorting to political sideshows that were not going to benefit the nation in
any way.
"Based on the political
situation in the country, we have reached a point where we must ask question
ourselves where we are headed. I want to ask the President, the way you were
rushing the MPs on Gachagua impeachment as if that was the work that you were
elected to do,’’ Salasya stated.
He added that the President
should call his MPs to order and put them to task on why they had not applied
the same energy to pass bills that would be beneficial to citizens.
‘’Ask those MPs how many bills
they have since passed in Parliament that would likely be able to uplift the
lives of the common mwananchi. All you want to do is pass bills that are only
of interest to you and not the citizens,’’
The lawmaker also put the
government on the spot for rushing to implement projects without adequate
public participation, thereby disrupting key services.
He added that since the shift to
the new health insurance scheme, critical health services have been disrupted
affecting Kenyans negatively.
