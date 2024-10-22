PETER SALASYA criticizes RUTO and his government over misplaced priorities after the impeachment of GACHAGUA





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has questioned President William Ruto’s priorities.

Speaking during an event in Bukhalalire, Busia County, Salasya slammed Ruto and Kenya Kwanza lawmakers over what he described as misplaced priorities while referring to the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

He expressed his opinion that Kenya is currently facing other critical issues that need to be looked at instead of the country committing too much time to matters that will not elevate the plight of the common mwananchi.

While making his remarks, Salasya asked Ruto to divert his energy on service delivery instead of resorting to political sideshows that were not going to benefit the nation in any way.

"Based on the political situation in the country, we have reached a point where we must ask question ourselves where we are headed. I want to ask the President, the way you were rushing the MPs on Gachagua impeachment as if that was the work that you were elected to do,’’ Salasya stated.

He added that the President should call his MPs to order and put them to task on why they had not applied the same energy to pass bills that would be beneficial to citizens.

‘’Ask those MPs how many bills they have since passed in Parliament that would likely be able to uplift the lives of the common mwananchi. All you want to do is pass bills that are only of interest to you and not the citizens,’’

The lawmaker also put the government on the spot for rushing to implement projects without adequate public participation, thereby disrupting key services.

He added that since the shift to the new health insurance scheme, critical health services have been disrupted affecting Kenyans negatively.

