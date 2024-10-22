Ogopa Wanawake: PHOTOs of the woman whose pastor husband has been snatched by Mulamwah’s ex-girlfriend CAROLL SONNIE! She was friends with SONNIE.





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - Content creator and Mulamwah’s ex-girlfriend, Caroll Sonnie, has been accused of being a homewrecker after allegedly eloping with a city pastor, identified as Pastor Eric Binges.

Sonnie met Pastor Eric Binges when she broke up with Mulamwah.

When Mulamwah exposed her in 2022 for dating Pastor Eric, she denied the claims and alleged that he was her pastor and mentor.

“I reached out to pastor Eric when I was su!c!dal and I was tired with life and I was messed up and I said let me talk to someone and the person I could talk to that time was Pastor Eric.

"I called him, explained, and thank God he was seeing everything that was happening on social media and I told him personally, I’m tired and done with life.

"Eric together with his wife have been walking with me through all this.

"Eric is someone I respect together with his family.

"If I call him when I have an issue he is someone who will come together with his wife and help me and today I wake up and I’m being told am dating him,” she said back then.

Sonnie recently posted a photo of the married pastor and confirmed that they are dating while wishing him a happy birthday.

She covered his face and captioned the photo, “Happy birthday rib-giver”.

Little did she know that hawk-eyed Netizens would unmask his identity.









Interestingly, Sonnie and Pastor Eric’s wife had been good friends.

She offered her a shoulder to lean on when she was battling depression.

Below are photos of the pastor’s wife whose marriage has been wrecked by Sonnie.





































