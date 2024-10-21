Is RUTO pulling strings at the Judiciary to ensure GACHAGUA doesn't succeed in his appeal over his impeachment? Look!

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - Ousted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has penned a letter to the Martha Koome-led Judiciary regarding his impeachment.
Through his lawyer John Njomo,
embattled Gachagua questioned how cases challenging his impeachment were placed
before a 3-judge bench without concrete direction from Chief Justice Martha
Koome.
In a letter dated October 20, 2024, he demanded to know whether Chief Justice Martha Koome was involved in the selection of an uneven number of judges to decide all petitions challenging the impeachment process.
In the letter addressed to the
Deputy Registry High Court, Gachagua's legal team further questioned why the
same three-judge bench that tossed out his application seeking conservatory
orders also 'hastily' declined to lift an order blocking Deputy President
nominee Kithure Kindiki from assuming the position.
The judges are also accused in
the letter of claiming there was no open date to hear the petitioners' cases
until October 29.
However, when the government
went to the same bench with two new cases the bench somehow managed to find two
days earlier than the 29th they had said they would be available including a
sitting on Saturday 19
Further, Gachagua's team claims
the 3-judge-bench, Justices Eric Ogola, Antony Mrima, and Freda Mugambi, who
were constituted to oversee 6 cases are set to work on two more cases on
Tuesday, October 22.
This is despite the judges not
being constituted to handle the Tuesday cases.
Gachagua's lawyer argued that
this was a well-executed plan to 'trample the rights of the petitioner'.
The impeached Deputy President's
legal team is convinced CJ Koome was not in the country to give direction on
the Judiciary's next course of action.
