Is RUTO pulling strings at the Judiciary to ensure GACHAGUA doesn't succeed in his appeal over his impeachment? Look!





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - Ousted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has penned a letter to the Martha Koome-led Judiciary regarding his impeachment.

Through his lawyer John Njomo, embattled Gachagua questioned how cases challenging his impeachment were placed before a 3-judge bench without concrete direction from Chief Justice Martha Koome.

In a letter dated October 20, 2024, he demanded to know whether Chief Justice Martha Koome was involved in the selection of an uneven number of judges to decide all petitions challenging the impeachment process.

In the letter addressed to the Deputy Registry High Court, Gachagua's legal team further questioned why the same three-judge bench that tossed out his application seeking conservatory orders also 'hastily' declined to lift an order blocking Deputy President nominee Kithure Kindiki from assuming the position.

The judges are also accused in the letter of claiming there was no open date to hear the petitioners' cases until October 29.

However, when the government went to the same bench with two new cases the bench somehow managed to find two days earlier than the 29th they had said they would be available including a sitting on Saturday 19

Further, Gachagua's team claims the 3-judge-bench, Justices Eric Ogola, Antony Mrima, and Freda Mugambi, who were constituted to oversee 6 cases are set to work on two more cases on Tuesday, October 22.

This is despite the judges not being constituted to handle the Tuesday cases.

Gachagua's lawyer argued that this was a well-executed plan to 'trample the rights of the petitioner'.

The impeached Deputy President's legal team is convinced CJ Koome was not in the country to give direction on the Judiciary's next course of action.

