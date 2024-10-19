One Direction star LIAM PAYNE was 'cycling through periods of ruinous behavior for a long time’ prior to his tragic death at 31







Friday, October 18, 2024 - Former One Direction band member, Liam Payne spent the final years of his life in crisis, according to a source close to him.

Payne died on Wednesday October 16th in Buenos Aires, Argentina after falling from the third floor of a hotel. He was 31.

The cause of death was not immediately released, but police said the “Strip That Down” singer may have been “under the influence of drugs or alcohol” before throwing himself off the balcony of his room and sustaining “extremely serious” and ultimately fatal injuries.

“Liam had been cycling through periods of ruinous behavior for a long time,” an insider said to Page Six.





“He was open about his struggles but tried to downplay them at times. His demons were much worse than he let on.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Payne posted a video on Snapchat saying he was having a “lovely day in Argentina” with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, but it appeared to have been old footage, as Kate, 25, flew home to Florida earlier this week, according to her TikTok account.

The English pop star, who got his start on “The X Factor” in 2008 as one-fifth of One Direction, had spoken candidly in recent years about battling addiction and mental health issues.





Payne said on a podcast in 2021 that he hit “rock bottom” and experienced “suicidal ideation” during his time in the chart-topping boy band, which broke up in 2016 and also included Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. (Zayn Malik quit the group in 2015.)

But Liam who shared a 7-year-old son named Bear with his ex Cheryl Cole, announced in 2023 that he had gone to rehab and was more than 100 days sober.