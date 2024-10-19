ANNA KENDRICK opens up about choosing not to have children







Friday, October 18, 2024 - Anna Kendrick is discussing her position about having children.

The Pitch Perfect star, 39, has long been open and honest about her thoughts on having kids. In her 2016 bestselling memoir Scrappy Little Nobody, Kendrick shared, “Motherhood isn’t for me."

Now, chatting with Flow Space for their story published on Wednesday, Oct. 16, the actress seems to share similar feelings as she discusses a phrase frequently used by men when discussing wanting children.

“I was thinking recently about a phrase I've heard men say about their desire to have children in the future, and it occurred to me: I don't think I've ever heard a woman say that," the actress says.

"And the thing they'll say is, ‘Yeah, maybe one day — a couple of kids running around.’"

She continues, "I don't think I've ever heard a woman say that! Because it paints a certain visual, yes?"

That "certain visual," as Kendrick describes, is "That you come home at the end of your workday, and you put down your proverbial briefcase, and you're making yourself a cocktail, and a woman in a Laura Ashley dress is out in the yard, and there's a couple of kids — in white! — running around."

She then rhetorically asks the men using this statement, "Um, Where are you in that, sir?"

"I don't know, there's something about that phrase that really starts to rub me the wrong way," Kendrick continues. "It's like when I hear husbands say they want to ‘help out’ with the kids. And it's two working parents!"

Ann Kendrick admits she often wants to share her opinion with her mom friends, but says she doesn't feel as though she should be part of that conversation.

"And I always want to kind of say something, and then I'm just like, ‘Well, I'm the childless cat lady. I'm not gonna say s**t.’”

After JD Vance called out childless cat ladies earlier this year, Kendrick told The Guardian, "I don’t ever think about having kids, so I guess I spend just as little time thinking about weaponizing that."

She also shared with the outlet that after getting a pet cat, she thought to herself, "Why would anyone trust me with a kid?”