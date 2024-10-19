Last photo of LIAM PAYNE showing him going up elevator before plunging to his death is released







Friday, October 18, 2024 - A photo of Liam Payne heading up to his Argentina hotel room is believed to be the last time the One Direction was spotted alive before plunging to his death from a third-floor balcony, a new report says.

The 31-year-old singer was captured on surveillance cameras going into an elevator the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, local network America TV reported.

The chilling final image, which was aired by the outlet, showed Payne wearing a white sleeveless top with his arm tattoos visible.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the snap was taken but it is similar to the outfit he was wearing in photos shared by TMZ as he lay unconscious on the floor after his fall.



Sometime later, a hotel manager frantically called authorities to report that a guest, who he described as being under the influence of “drugs and alcohol”, was destroying his room and “putting his life at risk.”





“When he’s conscious, he’s breaking up the whole room. And, well, we need you to send someone, please,” the manager said in an audio recording of the call.

When first responders rushed to the scene, they found Payne’s body in the hotel’s inner courtyard.

Medical officials have since revealed he fractured his skull and d!£d instantly from the fall.