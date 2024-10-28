None of us is an Island, we need one another – UHURU tells African leaders during a high-level retreat in Côte d'Ivoire

Monday, October 28, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged African leaders to support their own peace initiatives, underscoring the importance of African-led sustainable solutions.
Uhuru was speaking in Abidjan,
Côte d'Ivoire, at the African Union Retreat.
He called upon African
leaders to use their own resources to generate indigenous African sustainable
solutions.
“If we truly want sustainable
solutions that are African-born and led, we can’t do that if we are not in a
position to back what we do through the resources that we generate,” Uhuru
stated.
According to Uhuru, African
Nations should work towards self-sustainability in peace processes. The former
president noted that this approach is essential for achieving a peaceful and
stable continent.
He also advocated for peace and
unity among African Nations noting that none can survive without the other.
Uhuru, who sits in the AU
High-Level Panel for Ethiopia and is a facilitator of the EAC-Led Nairobi Peace
Process, lauded the outgoing AU Chairperson Moussa Faki for establishing the AU
Peace Fund, which aims to support peace operations and crisis response across
the continent.
The former president challenged
African leaders to address challenges related to ethnicity, religious
conflicts, resource disputes, and climate change-induced conflicts to realize
true integration.
“No individual country can deal
with them,” Kenyatta emphasized urging for a collective approach.
He added, “None of us is an island.”
Uhuru joined
prominent African Union (AU) Commission leaders Special
Representatives, Heads of regional economic communities and Mechanisms (RECs),
and International Envoys at the 15th High-Level Retreat on the Promotion of
Peace, Security, and Stability in Africa, held at the Sofitel Hotel in Abidjan,
Côte d'Ivoire.
