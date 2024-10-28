Panic as IMF announces plans to send a team to investigate corruption in RUTO’s Government.





Monday, October 28, 2024 - The International Monetary Fund has announced plans to send its officials to Kenya to audit corruption cases in President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking during a press briefing, IMF's African Department Director Abebe Aemro Selassie revealed that the IMF has welcomed the request made by the state for the Fund to spearhead the audit and will be sending their officials.

"IMF has welcomed Kenya's request for a diagnostic assessment. It will be sending a team out to basically see what areas of weaknesses and strengths Kenya has relative to other countries in terms of how public accounts are accounted for," Mr. Selassie stated.

The move by the IMF comes after the Kenyan Government requested the IMF to conduct an official review of the country’s corruption and governance issues.

“We need to take the fight against corruption a notch higher and cast away the spirit of corruption. The war on corruption has taken a long time. We must ask ourselves where corruption is domiciled so that we can tackle it head-on,” Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said on October 8.

While the IMF is sending its officials, it has questioned how efficiently and effectively government resources are being used in Kenya.

Mr Selassie challenged the Ruto-led government to promote transparency in how taxpayers' money is used to build the confidence of Kenyans in its governance.

IMF has further revealed that they are looking forward to working with the government in a very constructive way and providing some ideas, and some thoughts on what could be done.

