Woman, 19, stabs 73-year-old landlord to death then shows his sister his body on video call

Monday, October 28, 2024 - A woman in Washington state has been arrested and charged with murder after her shifting stories surrounding the death of her 73-year-old landlord landed in self-defense.
Police first got involved with the case after receiving a
call at approximately 7:15 pm on Friday, October 25, about the elderly woman's
death from the suspect's brother-in-law.
He told the King County Sheriff's Office that his
sister-in-law had called her sister, his wife, saying that she killed someone
and had shown her a body on a video call.
None of the identities of the people involved have yet been
released by authorities.
When police contacted the 19-year-old suspect, based on
information provided by her sister and brother-in-law, she initially denied
there even was a dead body. She told the dispatcher "it was all a joke and
that she was all the way in Everett with a friend," according to the
police's probable cause statement.
After further questioning by the 9-1-1 operator, the
suspect's story changed and she reportedly confessed, "I killed her."
She went on to detail the alleged incident, saying that the
landlord "tried to punch me, and I stabbed her."
Additional details emerged after the King County Prosecuting
Attorney's Office released the probable cause documents. Those documents detail
that the suspect had lived in the building for approximately one year.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a deceased
woman in the residence.
The suspect was read her Miranda Rights and, according to
police documents, confessed again to killing her landlord.
After she was brought in for questioning, the woman told
detectives she had recently "been behind on rent," which is what
triggered the incident.
She allegedly told authorities her landlord pulled her into
another room and asked about the rent, at which time the suspect claims the
older woman "struck her in the face." The suspect went on to claim a
fight broke out between the two, where the victim "pulled her hair and the
drawstring on her hoodie during the struggle."
In response, the suspect said, according to the court
documents, she hit the victim back "hard" and stabbed her "twice
with a knife that was already in the room."
When asked what would've happened if she hadn't stabbed the
victim, detectives report the woman responding, "Nothing," saying
that her landlord "would still be alive and I wouldn't be here."
According to the brother-in-law, the suspect had been making
threats for the past month that she would kill her landlord "if she asked
her again about paying rent." He said they did not take her threats
seriously.
He and the suspect's sister used to live at the same
residence, but moved out a month ago, according to police, but the landlord
would still contact them, as well, about the suspect's late rent.
The suspect has been charged with second-degree murder and
is currently being held in the King County Jail on a $2 million bond.
