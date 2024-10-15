“No Court Order will stop GACHAGUA's impeachment!" - Senate Speaker AMASON KINGI declares





Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has declared that the Senate will not heed any court order regarding the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua is banking on the courts to save him from the looming impeachment.

At least 26 petitions have been filed in various courts seeking to stop the impeachment process.

On Monday, Chief Justice Martha Koome constituted a three-judge bench to hear and determine the cases challenging the impeachment process.

The bench consists of Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima, and Freda Mugambi.

The National Assembly voted last Tuesday to impeach him.

Speaking on Monday, Kingi asserted that parliament cannot be prevented from discharging its constitutional functions by dint of a court order.

“Whether or not there was in fact a Court Order in this matter does not matter, nothing turns on it, the result is the same; which is that Parliament cannot be prevented from the discharge of its constitutional functions by dint of an order of court,” he said.

