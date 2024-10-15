GACHAGUA will not be saved by the Senate – MIGUNA MIGUNA says the DP’s goose is cooked!





Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Firebrand lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has said Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s goose is cooked and the Senate will on Thursday approve his impeachment by the National Assembly.

In a social media post on Monday, Miguna said Gachagua’s fate is sealed and will not be saved by the senate.

Miguna stated that the only thing that could save Gachagua is intervention by the courts, similar to how governors have been rescued when facing impeachment.

“Rigathi Gachagua will be convicted at the Senate. He can only be saved by the courts like some impeached governors have been or on the streets the way Finance Bill 2024 was forcefully recalled.

" Either way, Gachagua’s political career in UDA is over,” Miguna wrote on X.

The Senate will begin hearing the impeachment motion against Gachagua on Wednesday, with a final vote scheduled for Thursday.

Gachagua needs 23 senators to avoid removal but currently has the backing of fewer than 10 senators.

