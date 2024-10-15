Kisii senator RICHARD ONYONKA sends signals on how he will vote in GACHAGUA’s impeachment trial





Monday, October 15, 2024 - Kisii County Senator, Richard Onyonka, has sent signals on how he will vote in the impeachment trial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

After being impeached by the National Assembly last week, Gachagua now awaits the Senate's vote to determine whether he will join other villagers in Wamunyoro or retain his position as Deputy President.

As Kenyans eagerly await the Senate's vote on Thursday, Kisii County Senator Richard Onyonka has stated he will base his vote for Gachagua's impeachment on facts, not hearsay.

“At Senate, we will look at each accusation laid.

"If you say the DP has participated in disinheriting his brother's children, give us the evidence and not hearsay.

"If you say he is tribal when he gives names of members from his community, chances are those facts do exist, but isn’t that what the president has done when he appointed PSs from his region who are over 100?" Onyonka said.

