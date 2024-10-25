Mystery deepens as DNA samples show body found in Wajir Lake is not missing MCA





Friday, October 25, 2024 - High Court Judge Alexander Muteti has ordered the swift processing of an application demanding the production of a Wajir Member of County Assembly who was abducted a month ago.

The judge revealed that a medical report confirmed the body found in a lake in Wajir is not that of Yussuf Hassan Ahmed, the MCA who was abducted on September 13, 2024, in South B.

The judge subsequently ordered that the application be heard tomorrow at 2 p.m., emphasizing the seriousness of the matter.

During the hearing, the offices of the DPP and Attorney General sought to have the application dismissed.

In his ruling, the judge noted that the application demanded the production of the MCA, dead or alive.

He subsequently disallowed the application by the DPP and AG.

The lawyers representing the family Danstan Omari, Samson Nyaberi, and Shadrack Wambui insisted that the matter must be heard and the court be given an opportunity to make a finding.

During the hearing, the family and friends accompanied by Mandera member of Parliament Adan Keynan thronged to Milimani Law courts seeking that justice must be seen to be done.

During the proceedings, a prosecutor from the Office of the DPP sought to have the matter adjourned, but the court declined

