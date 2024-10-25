RUTO and RAILA’s allies agree on the presidential term limit as they declare their stand on CHERARGEI's proposal to extend it to 7 years





Friday, October 25, 2024 - Saboti MP Caleb Amisi and his Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Ichung'wah have shared their views on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2024, introduced by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei.

In an update yesterday, Amisi, who is a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, said it is absurd for an elected leader to come up with such a proposal, adding that extending the presidential term limit won't help solve problems bedeviling this country.

"It is absurd for an elected leader to even imagine that the problems bedeviling this country can only be cured through prolonged terms in office.”

“We need a team of young, progressive leaders to change this country. Most leaders have grown complacent and much entitled," the MP said.

On the other hand, Ichung'wah, a close ally of President William Ruto, dismissed the proposal, terming it "dead on arrival."

"That Cherargei legislative proposal on term limits is dead on arrival, period. He should save his own time, that of other Senators and taxpayers money," the MP wrote on X on Wednesday, October 23.

This comes three weeks after the ruling party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), also condemned the proposed bill to extend the presidential term limit from five to seven years.

In a statement on October 3, 2024, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar argued that the Bill undermines Kenya's democratic principles and the people's right to hold leaders accountable.

The bill, which also seeks to extend terms for governors and MPs, has been criticized for lacking historical reflection on the necessity of term limits.

The Kenyan DAILY POST