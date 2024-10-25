Enough is enough Mr. President, we can’t continue like this - GIDEON MOI indicts RUTO’s Gov’t over the recent abductions and killings





Friday, October 25, 2024 - KANU Chairman Gideon Moi has indicted the government of President William Ruto over the recent spate of abductions and killings in the country.

In a statement yesterday, Moi called on the government to step up its efforts to guarantee the safety and security of every Kenyan.

"The country is witnessing a deeply disturbing and heartbreaking surge in brutal murders of Kenyans.”

“These rampant femicide cases and macabre killings, abetted by the now-commonplace abductions, are creeping back into the country and striking at the very core of our sense of security as a nation.”

"Therefore, the government must now step up its efforts to guarantee the safety and security of every Kenyan.”

“There must be a renewed focus on securing public spaces and improving law enforcement.”

“Every Kenyan has the right to live without fear, and the government must ensure this right is protected at all costs," he remarked.

Gideon further emphasized that no one should live in fear or feel unsafe while going about their daily lives, whether walking through the streets or engaging in routine activities.

The KANU leader also extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

The Kenyan DAILY POST