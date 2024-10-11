Muslim leaders ask President RUTO to state his position on the GAZA massacre – Your silence is disturbing!!





Friday, October 11, 2024 - A group of Muslim leaders in the country has called on President William Ruto to address Israel's invasion of the Gaza Strip and the subsequent massacre of over 42,000 people since the war began last year.

Addressing the media during the launch of Voice for Palestine, a consortium of different organizations including Jamia Mosque Committee, Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM), National Muslim Leaders Forum (NAMLEF), Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) and the Kenya Association of Muslim Medical Practitioners (KAMMP). expressed concern over the President's continued silence on the issue.

The leaders wanted the Head of State to pronounce himself on the Israel-Hamas war which is now a global concern.

"The restless bombings, the suffocating blockage, and helplessness of children and mothers are frightening the whole world, and Kenya's government needs to be among those world leaders to voice to Israel to stop this massacre," said Sharif.

The Muslim leaders spoke as they also launched the Gaza Medical Campaign aimed at raising USD 500,000 (approx. Ksh.64.5 million) to help access medical assistance to thousands of Palestinians who have been wounded in Gaza following Israeli air strikes.

