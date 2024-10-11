Wajir residents mobilize funds for dam construction due to acute water shortage after being neglected by local leaders (PHOTOs).





Friday, October 11, 2024 - Residents of Lagbogol in Wajir West Constituency are grappling with a severe water crisis that has worsened over the past two years due to persistent flooding which has crippled the local dam’s capacity.

In a bid to address the crisis, local youth and women have begun fundraising to dig the dam but their efforts fall short of what is needed.

The community is now urgently calling on humanitarian organizations and the media to expose this neglect and hold the government accountable for its inaction.

"Dear Cyprian. I hope this message finds you well. I want to bring to your attention a critical situation in Lagbogol, Wajir West Constituency, Wajir County, that shows the government’s failure to act in the face of a severe water crisis. In Lagbogol, the residents are struggling with a dire water crisis that has pushed many to the brink.

For the past two years persistent flooding has drastically reduced the capacity of our local dam. It has left us without an adequate water supply during this drought. The situation is urgent. Families are paying Ksh 60 for a twenty-litre container of water.

This is a price many simply cannot afford. The governor Ahmed Abdullahi Mohamed during his campaign promised to prioritize water access for our region, vowing to build a mega dam to resolve our water issues.

Yet, not only has this promise gone unfulfilled but the repair and expansion of the existing dam have also been neglected. The government has shown a blatant disregard for our plight leaving the community to fend for itself.

It is also important to note that the First Lady of the county is from this homeland which adds to our disappointment. We had hoped for her support in advocating for our needs but she has remained silent as well.

In response to this inaction, local residents (youth and women) have taken it upon themselves to raise funds and begin digging the dam but the amount collected has proven insufficient to complete the project. While their efforts are commendable, they cannot resolve the issue alone.

"The water shortage has become critical. Families are suffering, and without access to affordable water, lives are at risk.

We urgently call on humanitarian organizations and the media to shine a light on this neglect and demand action from the government. Our community deserves better than empty promises and inaction. Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter."

