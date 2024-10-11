A fight breaks out in Nairobi after a conductor confronted the driver for losing all the money on Aviator betting (VIDEO).





Friday, October 11, 2024 - There was drama after a conductor and a matatu driver engaged in a physical confrontation, following claims that the driver lost all the money on betting.

The driver reportedly played Aviator - a thrilling crash gambling game that has gained popularity among gamblers in Kenya for its simplicity and captivating gameplay.

Set against a stark black backdrop, the game features a runway with a red airplane at its center.

It allows players to place two bets simultaneously, offering a blend of suspense and strategy. As the multiplier increases, so does the excitement, compelling players to make quick, critical decisions.

The game is addictive and you can lose all your money if you are not careful.

The matatu driver lost all the money on the Aviator betting, leading to a heated argument with the conductor.

The argument led to a fight after the conductor demanded his dues but unfortunately, the driver lost all the money on betting.

Deree ameekelea aviator pesa yote pic.twitter.com/RQoGBmpnKl — SANDY (@sandykuhush) October 10, 2024

