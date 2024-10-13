MOSES KURIA forced to cut short his speech as 'RUTO must go!' chants rent the air in GITHURAI – VIDEO

Sunday, October 13, 2024 - President William Ruto's economic advisor, Moses Kuria, faced a tough time in Githurai on Saturday as he was heckled for supporting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment.
Kuria is among Mt Kenya leaders
who supported the Tuesday impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by the National Assembly.
On Saturday, Kuria attended the launch of "MBECA"
by Mugithi artist Tony Young at SNL Lounge in Githurai to test the political
waters.
When he took the microphone, revelers began booing and
heckling him, with some shouting, "Riggy G! Riggy G!"
Kuria was forced to cut short
his speech after the hostile crowd started chanting anti-Ruto slogans.
Here is the video of CS Moses
Kuria being heckled badly at the SNL club.
Moses Kuria BOOED at SNL Lounge during the launch of "MBECA" by Mugithi's finest Tony Young.— Ken Rio Amasha 🇰🇪 🇶🇦 (@amasha_junior) October 13, 2024
This will be the order of the day from now onwards. pic.twitter.com/2zHSJA1SsU
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments