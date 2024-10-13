MOSES KURIA forced to cut short his speech as 'RUTO must go!' chants rent the air in GITHURAI – VIDEO





Sunday, October 13, 2024 - President William Ruto's economic advisor, Moses Kuria, faced a tough time in Githurai on Saturday as he was heckled for supporting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment.

Kuria is among Mt Kenya leaders who supported the Tuesday impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by the National Assembly.

On Saturday, Kuria attended the launch of "MBECA" by Mugithi artist Tony Young at SNL Lounge in Githurai to test the political waters.

When he took the microphone, revelers began booing and heckling him, with some shouting, "Riggy G! Riggy G!"

Kuria was forced to cut short his speech after the hostile crowd started chanting anti-Ruto slogans.

Here is the video of CS Moses Kuria being heckled badly at the SNL club.

Moses Kuria BOOED at SNL Lounge during the launch of "MBECA" by Mugithi's finest Tony Young.

This will be the order of the day from now onwards. pic.twitter.com/2zHSJA1SsU — Ken Rio Amasha 🇰🇪 🇶🇦 (@amasha_junior) October 13, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST