See why "RUTO Must Go!" Chants erupted at SARIT CENTRE in an event graced by KALONZO MUSYOKA - VIDEO

Sunday, October 13, 2024 - President William Ruto has lost ground going by how his former support bases are rebelling against him.
Two years ago, Ruto was the darling of many Kenyans,
particularly among Nairobians and residents of the Mt. Kenya region.
Now, the President is even hiding in State House to avoid
facing those who put him in office in 2022.
The President added insult to injury on Tuesday by supervising
the impeachment of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, at the National Assembly.
Some
of his close allies are having a rough time, as even social and
entertainment venues have turned against the head of state.
During the Mr. & Miss East Africa Bodybuilding Final
Contest at Sarit Centre, Nairobi, chants of "Ruto must go!" filled
the air, marking a significant embarrassment for the President, as the capital
should be his power nerve centre.
I'm at the Mr & Miss East Africa Body Building Final Contest at Sarit Centre, Nairobi, and this is what Kenyans are saying in a collective voice: #RutoMustGo pic.twitter.com/vsZVOyH1FZ— Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) October 12, 2024
