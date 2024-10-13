See why "RUTO Must Go!" Chants erupted at SARIT CENTRE in an event graced by KALONZO MUSYOKA - VIDEO





Sunday, October 13, 2024 - President William Ruto has lost ground going by how his former support bases are rebelling against him.

Two years ago, Ruto was the darling of many Kenyans, particularly among Nairobians and residents of the Mt. Kenya region.

Now, the President is even hiding in State House to avoid facing those who put him in office in 2022.

The President added insult to injury on Tuesday by supervising the impeachment of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, at the National Assembly.

Some of his close allies are having a rough time, as even social and entertainment venues have turned against the head of state.

During the Mr. & Miss East Africa Bodybuilding Final Contest at Sarit Centre, Nairobi, chants of "Ruto must go!" filled the air, marking a significant embarrassment for the President, as the capital should be his power nerve centre.

I'm at the Mr & Miss East Africa Body Building Final Contest at Sarit Centre, Nairobi, and this is what Kenyans are saying in a collective voice: #RutoMustGo pic.twitter.com/vsZVOyH1FZ — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) October 12, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST