‘RUTO Must Go!’ chants rent the air at the Matatu Culture event in Nairobi CBD last Night! - VIDEO





Sunday, October 13, 2024 - President William Ruto has lost support in Nairobi County, as residents are increasingly rejecting him and his government en masse.

The President, who was once the darling of the masses two years ago, has become one of the most disliked figures in Kenya, as witnessed on Saturday during the Matatu Culture Event in Nairobi.

During the annual event in the streets of Nairobi, chants of "Ruto must go!" filled the air.

Here is the video

#RutoMustGo chants at Matatu Culture event in Nairobi CBD last Night!



Kenyatta Misheveve Embu Makhadzi Sarit Centre Kairo Somalis Kikuyus Somalis MacG Father CK Blessed Sunday #MasculinitySaturday Harambee #UDANyanzaChapter #Impeached Yes She Can #SundaysAtJCC #GachaguaResigns pic.twitter.com/AztY6aukXq — Mutembei TV (@MutembeiTV) October 13, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST