‘RUTO Must Go!’ chants rent the air at the Matatu Culture event in Nairobi CBD last Night! - VIDEO

Sunday, October 13, 2024 - President William Ruto has lost support in Nairobi County, as residents are increasingly rejecting him and his government en masse.

The President, who was once the darling of the masses two years ago, has become one of the most disliked figures in Kenya, as witnessed on Saturday during the Matatu Culture Event in Nairobi.

During the annual event in the streets of Nairobi, chants of "Ruto must go!" filled the air.

