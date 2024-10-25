Ministry of Health launches International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week





Friday, October 25, 2024 - The Ministry of Health has officially launched the International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week of Action.

The launch which was officiated by Principal Secretary for Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni was themed “A Bright Future Begins with a Lead-Free Kenya”.

In her address, PS Muthoni reassured the government’s commitment to finalizing policies, enforcing regulations, and launching a nationwide campaign to address lead poisoning.

The PS said that the initiative marks a critical step towards ensuring a healthier and safer future for all Kenyans.

"There is no safe level of exposure to lead, and the harmful effects, especially on children, are unacceptable. This is a moment for us to unite and accelerate our efforts,” she said.

She made the remarks when chairing a meeting with representatives from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Environment, Development Partners, researchers, media, and the paint industry.

The Principal Secretary highlighted Kenya's strides, including setting stringent limits on lead in paint and eliminating leaded petrol.

She also called for further collaboration with development partners to support diagnostic infrastructure, saying.

"We need to establish screening for lead in blood among high-risk groups, but we are resource-constrained. We appeal to our partners to join us in this critical endeavour," she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST