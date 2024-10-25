Ministry of Health launches International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

Friday, October 25, 2024 - The Ministry of Health has officially launched the International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week of Action.
The launch which was officiated
by Principal Secretary for Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni was
themed “A Bright Future Begins with a Lead-Free Kenya”.
In her address, PS Muthoni
reassured the government’s commitment to finalizing policies, enforcing
regulations, and launching a nationwide campaign to address lead poisoning.
The PS said that the initiative
marks a critical step towards ensuring a healthier and safer future for all
Kenyans.
"There is no safe level of
exposure to lead, and the harmful effects, especially on children, are unacceptable.
This is a moment for us to unite and accelerate our efforts,” she said.
She made the remarks when
chairing a meeting with representatives from the Ministry of Health, Ministry
of Environment, Development Partners, researchers, media, and the paint industry.
The Principal Secretary
highlighted Kenya's strides, including setting stringent limits on lead in
paint and eliminating leaded petrol.
She also called for further
collaboration with development partners to support diagnostic infrastructure,
saying.
"We need to establish
screening for lead in blood among high-risk groups, but we are
resource-constrained. We appeal to our partners to join us in this critical
endeavour," she said.
