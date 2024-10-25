God bless RUTO as he single-handedly saves STEPHEN MUNYAKHO from execution in Saudi Arabia

Friday, October 25, 2024 - Stephen Munyakho, a Kenyan convicted of murder in Saudi Arabia, can now breathe a sigh of relief, at least for one more year.
This is after President William
Ruto’s government successfully negotiated an extension on the date when he was
supposed to be executed.
Munyakho was due for execution
on 26 November 2024 following his incarceration in Shimeisi Prison in the
Governorate of Mecca. Munyakho has since spent 13 years in different
Saudi prisons.
Foreign Affairs Principal
Secretary Korir Sing’oei on Thursday said that negotiations between the Kenyan
Mission in Riyadh, Saudi Authorities, and the aggrieved widow whose son was
murdered led to the extension of the execution date.
According to the PS, the
extension will facilitate the settling of outstanding obligations.
"I am pleased to inform
that after strenuous negotiations between our Mission in Riyadh, Saudi
Authorities and the Widow, the impending execution of judgment against Stephen
Munyakho (Abdulkareem) due on November 26, 2024 has been postponed for another
one year to allow parties settle outstanding obligations," the PS wrote.
The PS further expressed hope to
conclude the matter soon believing that the cordial relationship between Kenya and Saudi Arabia will allow the matter to be finalized.
"We shall continue relying
on our two countries' cordial relations towards concluding the matter,” he
said.
Sing’oei also thanked Kenyans,
partners, and stakeholders’ goodwill that has enabled the case to be delayed as
Kenya seeks to get its citizen off the hook.
The 50-year-old was
working in Saudi Arabia when he got involved in a fight with a colleague
identified as Abdul Halim Mujahid Makrad Saleh (a Yemeni national) on April 9,
2011. Following the fight, the colleague sustained injuries and succumbed to
them.
Munyakho was sentenced to death
by sword with an option of escaping the execution if he could pay 10 million
Saudi Arabia Riyals (SAR) (Ksh 150 million) in terms of a "diya" or
blood money settlement.
