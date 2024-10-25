God bless RUTO as he single-handedly saves STEPHEN MUNYAKHO from execution in Saudi Arabia





Friday, October 25, 2024 - Stephen Munyakho, a Kenyan convicted of murder in Saudi Arabia, can now breathe a sigh of relief, at least for one more year.

This is after President William Ruto’s government successfully negotiated an extension on the date when he was supposed to be executed.

Munyakho was due for execution on 26 November 2024 following his incarceration in Shimeisi Prison in the Governorate of Mecca. Munyakho has since spent 13 years in different Saudi prisons.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei on Thursday said that negotiations between the Kenyan Mission in Riyadh, Saudi Authorities, and the aggrieved widow whose son was murdered led to the extension of the execution date.

According to the PS, the extension will facilitate the settling of outstanding obligations.

"I am pleased to inform that after strenuous negotiations between our Mission in Riyadh, Saudi Authorities and the Widow, the impending execution of judgment against Stephen Munyakho (Abdulkareem) due on November 26, 2024 has been postponed for another one year to allow parties settle outstanding obligations," the PS wrote.

The PS further expressed hope to conclude the matter soon believing that the cordial relationship between Kenya and Saudi Arabia will allow the matter to be finalized.

"We shall continue relying on our two countries' cordial relations towards concluding the matter,” he said.

Sing’oei also thanked Kenyans, partners, and stakeholders’ goodwill that has enabled the case to be delayed as Kenya seeks to get its citizen off the hook.

The 50-year-old was working in Saudi Arabia when he got involved in a fight with a colleague identified as Abdul Halim Mujahid Makrad Saleh (a Yemeni national) on April 9, 2011. Following the fight, the colleague sustained injuries and succumbed to them.

Munyakho was sentenced to death by sword with an option of escaping the execution if he could pay 10 million Saudi Arabia Riyals (SAR) (Ksh 150 million) in terms of a "diya" or blood money settlement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST