GACHAGUA was beyond redemption – See how RUTO and his allies tried to save him from impeachment in vain





Friday, October 25, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua "dug his own grave and was beyond saving," according to Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku.

Ruku disclosed that there were efforts to save the impeached Gachagua, but he failed to heed the advice given.

Speaking during an interview, the legislator revealed that he and other senior government and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) officials had tried talking to Gachagua in an attempt to prevail upon the ousted DP to always carry himself like a national leader and desist from making divisive comments like the infamous "shareholders" remarks.

Ruku stated that Gachagua did not heed the advice and proceeded to champion regional politics which led to his eventual impeachment.

According to Ruku, the attempts to censor Gachagua within the corridors of the inner political confines involved close allies of President William Ruto and religious leaders.

''There were so many meetings where leaders sat down with the impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to tell him that this direction he was taking was wrong,’’ Ruku revealed.

''Many people, many politicians have sat down with him discussing issues, myself I have sat down with him telling him a national leader like you who is the principal assistant to the president should not conduct themselves like this,’’ he added.

The lawmaker further revealed that he even reminded Gachagua of what the laws of Kenya demanded of him, but all these attempts failed.

“You are not supposed to make these kinds of utterances. The Constitution of the Republic of Kenya, along with the laws under the National Cohesion Act, does not permit you to go around the country making such specific statements,” he stated.

Gachagua’s fate as the Deputy President now lies with the courts which he hopes will help him retain his seat and stop nominated Deputy President Kithure Kindiki from taking over.

