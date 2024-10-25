GACHAGUA was beyond redemption – See how RUTO and his allies tried to save him from impeachment in vain

Friday, October 25, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua "dug his own grave and was beyond saving," according to Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku.
Ruku disclosed that there were efforts to save the impeached Gachagua, but he failed to heed the advice given.
Speaking during an interview,
the legislator revealed that he and other senior government and United
Democratic Alliance (UDA) officials had tried talking to Gachagua in an attempt
to prevail upon the ousted DP to always carry himself like a national leader
and desist from making divisive comments like the infamous
"shareholders" remarks.
Ruku stated that Gachagua did
not heed the advice and proceeded to champion regional politics which led
to his eventual impeachment.
According to Ruku, the attempts
to censor Gachagua within the corridors of the inner political confines
involved close allies of President William Ruto and religious leaders.
''There were so many meetings
where leaders sat down with the impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to
tell him that this direction he was taking was wrong,’’ Ruku revealed.
''Many people, many politicians
have sat down with him discussing issues, myself I have sat down with him
telling him a national leader like you who is the principal assistant to
the president should not conduct themselves like this,’’ he added.
The lawmaker further revealed
that he even reminded Gachagua of what the laws of Kenya demanded of
him, but all these attempts failed.
“You are not supposed to make these kinds of utterances. The Constitution of the Republic of Kenya, along with the laws under the National Cohesion Act, does not permit you to go around the country making such specific statements,” he stated.
Gachagua’s fate as the Deputy President
now lies with the courts which he hopes will help him retain his seat and stop
nominated Deputy President Kithure Kindiki from taking over.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments