Man spends $4,000 on signed TAYLOR SWIFT guitar just to smash it with a hammer (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - A mystery buyer is going viral for reportedly spending $4,000 to buy a signed Taylor Swift guitar at a Texas, USA charity auction just to immediately smash it up with a hammer.

The white-haired man destroyed the “Shake It Off” singer’s old instrument at the Ellis County WildGame Dinner in Waxahachie, just outside of Dallas, over the weekend, according to footage posted on social media.

The clip, which quickly started going viral, captured the unidentified man grinning as he slowly made his way to the stage where he was given the hammer and then the guitar.

Last week, organizers of the charity event took to Facebook to advertise Swift’s autographed guitar as an auction item, describing the upcoming bidding as “once in a life time opportunity.”

After agreeing to buy it at auction, the man walked to the stage. Holding the instrument up in one hand, he was filmed repeatedly pummeling the guitar as the crowd cheered loudly.

The man then raised the instrument over his head and looked as if he was going to follow shouted requests and smash it on the ground just to instead walk off with it.

The footage doesn’t show or explain why he bought it.

The act may have been related to politics after the 34-year-old pop star recently revealed she would be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

Trump, took to his Truth Social platform just last week to declare: “I hate Taylor Swift!”