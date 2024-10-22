MARTHA KARUA warned you against partnering with RUTO without a political party but you didn’t listen – MOSES KURIA blasts GACHAGUA





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - Senior State House Advisor Moses Kuria has slammed impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, urging him to carry his own cross for ignoring valuable advice.

According to Moses Kuria, some leaders from the Mt. Kenya region had warned Gachagua and his allies against partnering with President William Ruto without securing a political party.

However, they ignored the advice, and now they are facing the consequences and regretting it.

Kuria cited key political figures from the region who, according to him, warned Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua about going into the elections without a political party, including Martha Karua and Mwangi wa Iria.

“Dr. Thuo Mathenge No Wanguku, William Kabogo, Peter Munya, Mwangi wa Iria, Martha Karua warned you about going into elections without a political party but you didn’t listen,’’ Kuria stated.

Kuria asked Gachagua and other leaders who did not listen to him to forget about the government as they moved into the opposition.

According to Kuria, Deputy President nominee Kithure Kindiki will take over his role without protests.

He also urged them to forget about him joining them in opposing the government over the decision to phase out some prominent figures from the region from senior positions within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

"You fought us like a monitor lizard. Now you want us to cry with you into the opposition. Forget! We have moved on.

"Prof. Kithure Kindiki is the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya,’’ he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST