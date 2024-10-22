Panic as WILLIS AYIEKO, the Head of Human Resources at Wells Fargo, disappears under unclear circumstances - Is the incident related to the Ksh 94.9 Million heist that occurred last year?





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - The family of Willis Ayieko, the Head of Human Resources at Wells Fargo, is in distress after he disappeared under unclear circumstances on Saturday evening.

Reports indicate that his last known location was in Siaya.

His phone has since been switched off, leaving his family in panic even as detectives continue with investigations.

Willis was driving a Ford Ranger, which has also gone missing.

There are rumours that he might have been abducted by suspected rogue police officers.

It is not clear whether the incident is related to the Ksh 94.9 Million heist that occurred last year.

The money that belonged to Quickmart supermarket was stolen from a cash-in-transit vehicle belonging to the security firm.

It later emerged that the heist was an inside job involving the employees at the security firm.

Is Ayieko’s disappearance connected to the multi-million heist?

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.