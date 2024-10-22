A man with a black heart? GACHAGUA’s ex-classmate and Tongaren MP reveals what he did to him in a military chopper, prompting him to vote yes for his impeachment (VIDEO).





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s former classmate and Tongaren MP, John Chikati, has revealed why he voted yes for his impeachment.

Speaking in an interview, Chikati implied that Gachagua was drunk with power and narrated an incident that happened when they were flying in a military chopper to Gatanga for a church function in February last year, in the company of President Ruto.

Chikati, who schooled with Gachagua at the University of Nairobi in 1985, sat next to each other in the chopper.

He approached Gachagua and asked him whether he could be the chairperson of the Members of the Parliament who schooled at the University of Nairobi during their year.

Gachagua looked straight into his face and told him off, trashing the idea and claiming it was outdated.

He then put on his earphones and ignored him.

They did not talk again after Gachagua looked down upon him.

Chikati said after the incident, he knew that Gachagua was not fit for leadership and voted to impeach him.

Watch the video.

A Man With a Black Heart? Gachagua's Ex-Classmate and Tongaren MP Reveals What The Former DP Did to Him in a Military Chopper, Prompting Him to Vote Yes For His Impeachment pic.twitter.com/na65tehGvT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 22, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.