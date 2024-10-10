OSCAR SUDI adds salt to GACHAGUA’s injury – See what he told him after his unceremonious impeachment

Thursday, October 10, 2024 - Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi has asked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to accept personal responsibility for his actions following his impeachment on Tuesday.
Taking to his social media, Sudi
urged Gachagua to face the consequences of his choices rather than drag the
entire community into the crisis.
“The mountain hasn't been
touched,” Sudi wrote adding “It’s an individual paying for his misdeeds. Own
your actions and carry your own burden, not the community.”
Sudi, who has been vocal in his
support of the motion, reminded Gachagua that the outcome rests on his personal
accountability.
“Face the consequences or risk
further alienation from both the public and his political allies,” Sudi told
Gachagua.
Gachagua now faces a final
showdown before the Senate, the body that will either cement his removal from
office or grant him a lifeline.
The Senate decided to hear the
impeachment motion in full plenary, allowing all 47 Senators to weigh in on the
case.
