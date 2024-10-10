OSCAR SUDI adds salt to GACHAGUA’s injury – See what he told him after his unceremonious impeachment





Thursday, October 10, 2024 - Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi has asked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to accept personal responsibility for his actions following his impeachment on Tuesday.

Taking to his social media, Sudi urged Gachagua to face the consequences of his choices rather than drag the entire community into the crisis.

“The mountain hasn't been touched,” Sudi wrote adding “It’s an individual paying for his misdeeds. Own your actions and carry your own burden, not the community.”

Sudi, who has been vocal in his support of the motion, reminded Gachagua that the outcome rests on his personal accountability.

“Face the consequences or risk further alienation from both the public and his political allies,” Sudi told Gachagua.

Gachagua now faces a final showdown before the Senate, the body that will either cement his removal from office or grant him a lifeline.

The Senate decided to hear the impeachment motion in full plenary, allowing all 47 Senators to weigh in on the case.

