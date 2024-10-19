"Lovely day in Argentina" LIAM PAYNE says in last video he posted just hours before his death (VIDEO)







Friday, October 18, 2024 - The last photo and video Liam Payne shared just before his death are going viral as fans wonder what happened between the time he shared the post and his death.

The former One Direction star Liam Payne reportedly died in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, October 16, at the age of 31.

He reportedly fell from his hotel balcony, though a cause of death has not been officially released.





The singer’s last photo on social media, posted to Payne’s Snapchat, showed Payne in jeans, a T-shirt and a baseball hat sitting in a chair with his knees together, looking off into the distance, seemingly referencing a moment from the movie “Forrest Gump.”

“Halloween costume idea: forest gump,” Payne wrote in a caption over the photo.





The father of 7-year-old son Bear was active on Snapchat earlier in the day as well, uploading a shirtless photo picturing him with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy and also posting a video with the caption: “Lovely day in Argentina.”

It’s not clear when the photos and videos posted Wednesday on Payne’s Snapchat were taken.





In the since-deleted clip, Payne and Cassidy revealed they planned to spend the day riding horses and playing polo.

A caption on one of his Snapchat posts read, “Polo Liam unlocked.”

The former One Direction star said in another video that he and his girlfriend were “enjoying” their vacation time and shared a clip of him and the model making goofy faces directly to the camera.





“Quality time,” he wrote in a caption.

He also shared a photo of him cradling his dog.

“Out like a light,” the caption said.

He recently attended his fellow One Direction star Niall Horan’s concert in the Argentinian capital.

“We’re going to Argentina,” he said on Instagram recently. “One, because we want to. Two, because we want to. And three, because Niall Horan’s playing down there and I think we might just go and say ‘hello.’”



“It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but we just need to talk.”





Payne was reportedly acting “erratic” on the day he died. He allegedly smashed his laptop on the front desk of his Buenos Aires hotel and had to be carried to his hotel room.

Watch his last video shared just before his death below.