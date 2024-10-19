He would often predict his death as a ‘manipulation tactic’ - LIAM PAYNE’s ex MAYA HENRY claims







Friday, October 18, 2024 - Liam Payne’s ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, spoke about the singer talking about him dying, days before he tragically passed away in Buenos Aires, Argentina. At the age of 31.

Maya, an influencer, who dated the One Direction member from 2018 to 2022, got candid about his mental health battle and the alleged abuse he put her through on an episode of “The Internet Is Dead” podcast, which was published on Monday, October 14, two days before the singer's death.

“He would always message me ever since we broke up [saying], ‘Oh, I’m not well,'” she alleged.

“He would always play with death and be like, ‘Well, I’m going to die. I’m not doing well.'”

Maya Henry, 23, described Payne’s messages as a “manipulation tactic” to make her feel bad for him despite them not being together.

“There was one time I tried to get him help and then he was not taking it,” she continued.

“He would text my mom, ‘I’m not doing well, have Maya contact me,’ because I wouldn’t respond.”

“It’s just always the same cycle.”

Payne died on Wednesday, October 16, in Buenos Aires, Argentina after falling from the third floor of a hotel. He was 31.

The cause of death was not immediately released, but police said the “Strip That Down” singer may have been “under the influence of drugs or alcohol” before throwing himself off the balcony of his room and sustaining “extremely serious” and ultimately fatal injuries.