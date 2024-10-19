Former One Direction member, LIAM PAYNE, dies at 31 after falling from hotel balcony in Argentina

Friday, October 18, 2024 - Former member of boyband One Direction, Liam Payne has died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires. He was 31.
According to a police statement, the British singer died on
Wednesday, October 16, at a hotel on Costa Rica Street in the Palermo
neighbourhood.
Buenos Aires police said that personnel from the 14B Police
Station went to the hotel on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a 911 call
about an aggressive man who was possibly under the influence of drugs or
alcohol.
Police said he fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur
Hotel in the trendy Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina’s capital, resulting in
“extremely serious injuries.” Medics confirmed his death on the spot, the
statement said.
Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the
Buenos Aires Security Ministry, said in a statement that Payne “had jumped from
the balcony of his room.”
Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical
system, told Argentina’s Todo Noticias TV channel that authorities were
investigating the circumstances of his death and conducting an autopsy.
Payne had been vocal about struggling with alcoholism,
posting a video in July 2023 to his YouTube channel where he said he
had been sober for six months after receiving treatment. Representatives for
Payne did not immediately return emails and calls.
Payne was born in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, and is the
youngest of three. He is an alum of the City of Wolverhampton College,
where he studied music technology.
Payne was best known as a member of the famed British
boyband One Direction. The band, which also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik,
Louis Tomlinson and Horan.
Payne had a 7-year-old son, Bear Grey Payne, with
his former girlfriend, the musician Cheryl who was known as Cheryl
Cole when she performed with Girls Aloud.
Payne was previously engaged to Maya Henry, from August 2020
to early 2022. Henry released a novel earlier this year that she said was based
on their relationship.
In addition to his son, he is survived by his parents, Geoff
and Karen Payne, and his two older sisters, Ruth and Nicola.
