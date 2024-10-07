Lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI warns RUTO never to forgive DP GACHAGUA despite his public apology





Monday, October 7, 2024 – Renowned Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has warned President William Ruto not to commit political suicide by forgiving Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after publicly apologizing.

Taking to his X account, Ahmednassir dismissed Gachagua’s apology to his boss, William Ruto, saying it was not genuine.

According to Ahmednasir, the 11 charges levelled against Gachagua have nothing to do with Ruto as a person. As a result, he warned the president not to fall into Gachagua’s trap.

The outspoken lawyer argued that the accusations in the impeachment motion against Gachagua were weighty, and Ruto would be in trouble if he attempted to save his deputy.

"The 11 charges against DP Rigathi Gachagua have nothing to do with the person of President William Ruto and he has no powers to forgive Gachagua.”

“The 11 accusations all hinge on weighty constitutional breaches by Gachagua as alleged by Parliament. If President Ruto purports to forgive Gachagua, he will be in hot water!" Ahmednasir said.

During a special church service at the National Prayer Altar located at his official Residence, Karen, Gachagua said he was sorry if he had offended the president in any way.

Gachagua also asked Ruto to forgive his spouse, Dorcas Rigathi, referring to her recent engagement programs, which include spearheading boys' rights in the country.

