My government will protect freedom of worship – RUTO’s assurance to religious leaders.





Monday, October 7, 2024 - President William Ruto has assured the church that his government will not allow the freedom of worship to be obstructed amid a proposal to introduce a code of conduct for Kenyan religious centres.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday in AIC Milimani, Nairobi, President Ruto stated that he will ensure churches are protected to freely practice their faith, firing a warning at those seeking to censure their practices.

"We will make sure that we protect the freedom of worship in Kenya. We will defend the right and the freedom of worship in Kenya and it will not be compromised in whichever manner," Ruto said.

"I want to remind those who are pursuing that kind of exercise that the constitution is very explicit on the freedom of worship and there will be no limitation whatsoever on the freedom of worship in Kenya."

President Ruto further noted that religious leaders should be allowed to develop their preferred policies on how they would want to be regulated.

The head of state spoke amid a proposed draft law seeking to introduce a code of conduct that will require churches to submit financial returns every year to the government in a bid to tame religious extremism and extortion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST