I am ready to tell Kenyans the properties I own – GACHAGUA declares and reveals that some belong to his late brother NDERITU.





Monday, October 7, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has expressed his readiness to disclose the properties he owns to both Kenyans and Members of Parliament.

Gachagua, who is facing impeachment, is accused of amassing properties worth Sh 5.7 billion in the last two years.

In an affidavit sent to the Clerk of the National Assembly by late Nderitu Gachagua's lawyers Mwai Mathenge and Njoroge Regeru, Vipingo Beach Resort Limited, which is among assets listed in the impeachment motion as having been acquired with public resources, fully belonged to his late brother.

And that, Vipingo Beach Resort Limited owned Queensgate Service Apartments in Nairobi County, Lang'ata View Apartments in Nairobi County, and Vipingo Beach Resort.

According to evidence contained in DP Gachagua's impeachment motion, Vipingo Beach Resort Limited, whose date of incorporation is 5th August 2008, has Kevin Rigathi Gachagua and Keith Ikunu Rigathi as directors, with the late James Nderitu Gachagua being a shareholder with 10,000 shares.

Other than Vipingo Beach Resort Limited, Gachagua's late brother Nderitu Gachagua additionally was the rightful owner of The Olive Garden Limited, Hard Rock Quarries Limited, Tripple Eight Construction Limited, and Queensgate Serviced Apartments Spa and Resort Limited.

While attending a church service at his official residence in Karen, DP Gachagua on Sunday pleaded with his accusers to deal with him and refrain from involving his late brother in their accusations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST