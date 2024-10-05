Kufa dereva, kufa makanga!’ Kenyans now demand both RUTO and GACHAGUA be impeached





Saturday, October 5, 2024 - The public participation exercise on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment motion turned out to be a public indictment of both the DP and President William Ruto.

This is after a section of Kenyans demanded Ruto also to vacate office alongside Gachagua.

At Bomas of Kenya, residents in Nairobi stated that Ruto should follow suit should his deputy's impeachment motion pass.

Chants of "Kufa dereva, kufa makanga" could be heard renting the air, with the residents breaking into song and dance.

The phrase, which has become a phenomenon, means that if the DP gets impeached, his boss should also leave office since they came in together as a package deal.

"Tumechoka kuambiwa fulani ni mbaya na fulani ni mzuri. Embe moja ikioza kwa kikapu, yote yameoza. Nasema kufa dereva, kufa makanga na hashtag inapaswa kuwa #FagiaWote," a Starehe resident said.

"Hii serikali ni sisi tulichagua. Ikiwa Gachagua ni mbaya, hata Ruto ni mbaya. Wote waende. Hakuna kubakisha mtu; kufa dereva, kufa makanga," another Nairobi resident pointed out.

Disgruntled by the politics unfolding in the country recently, Kenyans also strongly expressed their disaffection towards the current regime and called for the government to be disbanded.

"Kenya must move forward! The Speaker of the National Assembly should be ready to take over for the next 90 days.”

“For the sake of peace and tranquility in the country, this government must go home. We are ready to bring a new revolution and elect new leaders," another resident noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST