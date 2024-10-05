GACHAGUA’s allies are pulling out all the stops to save him from impeachment– See the weird things THANG’WA has demanded

Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa has made a bold move to help save Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from being impeached.
This is after he demanded
Gachagua’s impeachment be moved from Parliament to Kasarani Stadium where
Kenyans could witness live.
In a letter addressed to
Speakers Moses Wetangula (National Assembly) and Amason Kingi (Senate),
Thang’wa, who is Gachagua’s ally, noted that the impeachment debate was a
national matter hence the need to involve the public on the matter.
"Recognizing that
parliamentary galleries can accommodate only approximately 300 members of the
public, I propose invoking all relevant provisions within Parliamentary
Standing Orders to facilitate relocating Tuesday's sitting to Kasarani Stadium
or another venue of similar capacity," Thang'wa requested in his letter.
"This would allow for
greater public attendance, akin to what was witnessed during the swearing-in ceremony
of President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua after the 2022
general election. The significance of this event demands similar national
attention."
Further, the Kiambu Senator also
requested that Parliament facilitate the installation of large screens across
the country for people to follow the proceedings.
"In closing, I must
emphasize that the public eagerly awaits your swift announcement regarding
Tuesday's 8th October 2024 proceedings. The citizens of this great nation are
ready to turn out in their thousands if not millions to witness democracy in
action and hold their leaders accountable," he wrote.
"I trust that you will
treat this matter with the urgency and gravity it deserves, in service of
justice, transparency, and public trust."
MPs are expected to debate and
vote on the impeachment motion on Tuesday next week.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
