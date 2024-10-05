GACHAGUA’s allies are pulling out all the stops to save him from impeachment– See the weird things THANG’WA has demanded





Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa has made a bold move to help save Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from being impeached.

This is after he demanded Gachagua’s impeachment be moved from Parliament to Kasarani Stadium where Kenyans could witness live.

In a letter addressed to Speakers Moses Wetangula (National Assembly) and Amason Kingi (Senate), Thang’wa, who is Gachagua’s ally, noted that the impeachment debate was a national matter hence the need to involve the public on the matter.

"Recognizing that parliamentary galleries can accommodate only approximately 300 members of the public, I propose invoking all relevant provisions within Parliamentary Standing Orders to facilitate relocating Tuesday's sitting to Kasarani Stadium or another venue of similar capacity," Thang'wa requested in his letter.

"This would allow for greater public attendance, akin to what was witnessed during the swearing-in ceremony of President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua after the 2022 general election. The significance of this event demands similar national attention."

Further, the Kiambu Senator also requested that Parliament facilitate the installation of large screens across the country for people to follow the proceedings.

"In closing, I must emphasize that the public eagerly awaits your swift announcement regarding Tuesday's 8th October 2024 proceedings. The citizens of this great nation are ready to turn out in their thousands if not millions to witness democracy in action and hold their leaders accountable," he wrote.

"I trust that you will treat this matter with the urgency and gravity it deserves, in service of justice, transparency, and public trust."

MPs are expected to debate and vote on the impeachment motion on Tuesday next week.

