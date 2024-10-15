We impeached GACHAGUA after RUTO promised us KINDIKI will replace him – Imenti Central MP puts the President on the spot.

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Imenti Central MP Moses Kirima has accused President William Ruto of deceiving them into supporting the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Speaking on Monday, Kirima said
when Mt Kenya residents were impeaching Gachagua they were promised that
Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki would be his replacement.
Kirima revealed that all Meru MPs
supported the motion with the anticipation that Kindiki would be the next
deputy president.
However, in the aftermath of
Gachagua's impeachment, Kirima has noted a surge of interest from various
political figures vying for the position.
"We Meru MPs signed that impeachment on the strength that Kindiki is going to be appointed as the next DP.
"But from the time we signed that impeachment, things are not as they were.
"There is a lot of lobbying from societies and tribes. I am concerned because
things are not straightforward.
"It should be as it was, the number two should take the place of number one who has been impeached.
"By the
time I said Gachagua would not be impeached, I wanted to be remembered...If it
were not for Kindiki, I would not have voted out Gachagua," stated Kirima.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments