KIMANI ICHUNGWAH to replace KINDIKI as Interior CS as NYORO takes Majority Leader – RUTO Amewapanga!





Friday, October 18, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah is expected to succeed Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki, who has been nominated as Deputy President by President William Ruto following the successful impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua was impeached by the Senate on Thursday evening and on Friday Ruto nominated Kindiki as his replacement.

Kimani Ichung’wah, who is also the Kikuyu Member of Parliament, is said to be among the contenders for the Interior docket, which would require him to step down as a lawmaker.

Another who will benefit from Gachagua’s impeachment is Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro.

Nyoro, according to state house sources, will be appointed the National Assembly Majority leader.

Kindiki's name has been submitted to the National Assembly where MPs are expected to vote on it.

Speaker Moses Wetang'ula announced the appointment in a special sitting convened on Friday.

"I have received a message from the president on the nomination of Professor Kithure Kindiki to fill the vacancy in the office of the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya," Wetang'ula announced.

